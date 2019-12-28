Kids become fossil hunters at Cape Fear Museum

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Museum hosted a Fossil Hunt on Saturday, December 28.

Kids of all ages sifted through buckets to find fossilized treasures like shark’s teeth.

After finding their fossils, they made their way to the Dinosaur Discovery exhibit to see dinosaur bones and find out the size of these ancient creatures.

One fossil hunter says dinosaurs and sharks are her favorite animals.

“I like dinosaurs because there were so many different types of them and their teeth make good necklaces just like shark teeth,” Bella H. said.

Bella says she loves discovering things that were on earth millions of years before she got here.