Local fitness trainer wants to help you commit to 2020 fitness goals

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Around this time of year, folks set goals to accomplish and some may include losing weight or spending more time in the gym.

Cape Fear Boxing Owner Rasheed Diaab says having a good support system or accountability partner is number one.

- Advertisement -

“It’s good to start small whether that be drinking more water and less of the juices and sodas or whether that be getting more sleep at night because people often underestimate things outside of just working out,” Diaab said.

But, he also says don’t beat yourself up when you fall off track.

“If you do fall off track, don’t beat yourself up because we are human and we have tendencies to go with what’s easy, more normal or comfortable and sometimes the more comfortable route isn’t the more healthier route,” Diaab said.

Related Article: Raise your gloves and get in shape in 2019

Diaab also says stress this time of year keeps people from the gym which leads to overeating, drinking too much and gaining weight.

“This year quite naturally people fall off the wagon,” Diaab said.

He says a good workout gets your blood pumping and releases happy hormones.

If you’re uncertain on what workout regime to follow, Diaab says short intense workouts yield better results when trying to burn fat. He says the longer you workout the lower the intensity.

He aims to help women reach their results with his “Ladies Boxing Boot Camp” program which includes 30-minute sessions of full body workouts. Visit his website here for more details.