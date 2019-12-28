Man arrested for attempted murder in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) – Myrtle Beach Police are investigating an assault that required the victim to get seven stitches.

MBPD says officers were sent to Lumber Street and Mr. Joe White Avenue in reference to an assault on Thursday.

They say the victim had a cut on the left side of her chin.

The victim told an officer that the suspect, Ramando Timokee Chestnut, 43, cut her after an argument in the 1300 block of Dennison Avenue.

The victim told police that Chestnut is her ex and they used to live together.

