RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — It was a Christmas miracle for a Craven County Vietnam War veteran when he hit the jackpot.

Floyd Cox had no idea a simple run to the food mart on would leave him with a $100,000 lottery pull, according to a statement from the NC Education Lottery. He said he discovered his winning prize when he checked his numbers the next morning.

“Like the birth of a new day,” Cox said.

After taxes, Cox walked away with $70,751.

