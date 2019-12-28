North Myrtle Beach man who had stroke on cruise dies, donates organs

The North Myrtle Beach man who suffered a stroke on a cruise died Saturday morning, but not before saving the lives of others.

Bruce Campbell, the owner of Sea Critters Depot in North Myrtle Beach, on a Carnival cruise to the Bahamas on Dec. 21. He was sent to a hospital in Freeport, but it lacked the equipment to properly treat him. His wife, Narcene Campbell, said she didn’t have the money to get him back to America.

On Tuesday evening, for the couple’s Medevac from Freeport, Bahamas to New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, N.C. Narcene said her husband was declared brain-dead early Friday morning.

“So we immediately got to the hospital and we were sitting there and they were talking to us about what was going to happen next, and it just clicked. I said, ‘Wait a minute, he wanted to give life to someone else,'” Narcene said.

