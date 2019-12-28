Police: 17-year-old boy shot after trying to rob off-duty CMPD officer

CHARLOTTE (WSOC) — The SBI is investigating a shooting that involved an off-duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer early Friday morning in south Charlotte.

The shooting happened around midnight at an apartment complex on Waterford Tide Loop off Johnston Road.

Police said a group of people walked up to off-duty CMPD officer Emily Bishop and her husband and tried to rob the couple.

Officials said Bishop fired her service weapon and the suspects returned fire. A 17-year-old suspect was hit and eventually caught while several others ran from the scene.

He had injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to a hospital, CMPD said.

There were no reports of any other officers being injured.

The same suspects burglarized and robbed another resident at the apartment complex minutes before the shooting.

