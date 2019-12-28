Police investigating possible bomb threat in Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON (WWAY) – The Wilmington Police Department is investigating a possible bomb threat in downtown Wilmington as of 7:26 Saturday evening.

Police are searching the area near the 2nd Street parking deck for any possible threat.

Much of Downtown Wilmington is currently blocked off according to a spokeswoman with the Wilmington Police Department. The areas of Market St. to Grace St. and 5th to 2nd St. are currently blocked off.

WWAY reporters are at the scene and can confirm that downtown businesses are still open.

This is a developing story and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.