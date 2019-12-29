Hairdresser uses talent to help those in need

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — One hairdresser in the Cape Fear is making it easier for those in need to start their new year out fresh.

Jessica Simpkins manages the Smart Style Salon inside Walmart on Sigmon Road. She says she has always loved helping others.

“Hairdressers that’s why we do what we do,” Simpkins said. “What keeps us going is the ability to help people and make people feel good.”

She has always wanted to give back to her community, but she wasn’t quite sure how to go about it.

“As a single mom, I’m not financially stable to do that kind of thing,” she said.

After the owners of Smart Style took her to a convention, she realized she could do it the best way she knows how.

About five months ago, she began giving free haircuts every first Wednesday at the Rescue Mission of Cape Fear.

“For the ones who are trying to start over, I just thought it was a good way to give back,” Simpkins said.

She says she wouldn’t be able to do it without the help of her company.

“I’m really blessed to be able to work with this company. They back me up,” she said. “They supply me with my combs, my disinfectant. I had always wanted to do something like this, but never had the means.”

She also collects blankets, coats, and scarves for those in need.

“It warms the soul, it really does. Actually I suggest if you haven’t, do something,” Simpkins said. “We’re not all financially able to donate and give back money wise, but we all have old coats and blankets in our closets.”

There is a collection bin outside her Smart Style location on Sigmon Road, as well as the Walmart in Leland.

Simpkins says she is lucky to be able to do what she loves and help those who take a seat in her chair.

“You actually get into somebody’s heart or what somebody might have going on it’s just…the ability to make people feel good,” she said.

If all goes as planned, Simpkins will be at the Rescue Mission of Cape Fear on New Years Day around 5pm. So you can start off your year with a fresh new do. She doesn’t ask any questions, she takes all clients who show up when she is there.

Simpkins also said she hopes to one day turn this into a non-profit and possibly travel all over to give free haircuts to those in need.