NC cop saves woman in stalled car on train tracks before crash

DURHAM, NC (AP) — A police officer at a North Carolina university is being praised for pulling a woman out of a stalled car before a train collided with the vehicle.

North Carolina Central University says the officer saw a car stopped on the train tracks early Saturday and took the driver away from the tracks as the train approached.

N.C. Central says Officer Stacey DeSantis acted quickly and with selflessness after seeing someone in distress, and that her actions should be lauded and commended.

Durham police are still investigating what happened with the driver.