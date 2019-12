WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Around 2:15 Sunday morning, Wilmington Police responded to a report of shots fired at 260 Racine Drive.

A spokeswoman for WPD says only the 911 caller could be located.

Officers determined there was a physical altercation in the Racine Commons parking lot after a party at Islands Fresh Mex Grill.

They say an unknown person pulled out a gun and fired into the air. No one was injured and no property was damaged.