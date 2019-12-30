Hampstead neighbors voice concerns over proposed apartment complex

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of neighbors came out Monday night to voice concerns about a proposed apartment complex right in their own backyard.

Right now, the property in question is zoned residential, and those who live nearby want it to stay that way.

- Advertisement -

Public records show Redland Development purchased the property at 8800 Market Street near the Pender County in August of last year.

Now, the developer wants to rezone it from residential to conditional use in order to build 96 apartments.

“The areas were zoned the way they were for a good reason, and these requests to increase density by two, three, four, five, six times starts to border on the absurd,” said neighbor Steve Miller.

Related Article: Hampstead planter warned about dry conditions prior to water shortage emergency

At a public meeting, those from the Plantation Landing community pleaded with the developer to consider building homes or townhomes. They also asked where students in this new community would go to school.

“We worry that we’re going to add more children to an overcrowded existing system,” said Plantation Landing resident Omar Vale.

Some worry that if approved, the complex would create even more traffic on an already busy section of Market Street.

“Our street, Futch Creek Road, is already a spot where you get many accidents,” Vale said.

They also worry that cutting down vegetation will create flooding during heavy rains.

“The trees are coming down, you’re paving, there’s blacktop,” Vale said. “All that water has to go somewhere, and one of the main concerns that some of my neighbors have is that his property sits higher.”

The developer declined to answer questions, but did say he plans to go before the planning board in February.

Click here for more information.