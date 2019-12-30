Hate crimes charges against man accused in Hanukkah stabbing

MONSEY, NY (AP) — Authorities say they have found handwritten journals containing anti-Semitic references in the home of a man charged with federal hate crimes in the stabbing of five people celebrating Hanukkah in a rabbi’s house north of New York City.

Federal criminal charges were filed Monday.

- Advertisement -

Grafton E. Thomas was expected to appear in federal court in White Plains to face five counts of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs by attempting to kill with a dangerous weapon and causing injuries.

The attack occurred amid a series of violent attacks targeting Jews in the region. On Sunday, Thomas pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary.