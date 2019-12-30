Local author looks to help grieving families with new book

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Stedman Stevens has penned the book ‘A Beautiful Life: The Little Things That Help Grieving Families’ to help families after tragedy.

Stevens and his family were living a prosperous life when his wife was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. In the 42 days after her prognosis, Stevens had to tell his three daughters what was happening.

The book shows the little things people can do or say to help to help.

Stevens says the book aims to empower friends and family with thoughts, actions and deeds that are helpful for a grieving family.

It is available online by clicking here.