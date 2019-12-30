Man charged with embezzlement, financial card fraud

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Leland man who worked as the administrator for two limited liability companies in Brunswick County is accused of using company credit cards and embezzling from both businesses.

Brian Goodman Durn, 32, of Leland is charged with 30 counts of embezzlement, 16 counts of felony financial card fraud and 14 counts of misdemeanor financial card fraud.

According to warrants, Durn is the administrator for SML Investment & Holding and River Oaks of Southport LLC. He allegedly used business credit cards to make unauthorized purchases. One person is listed as the cardholder of both business cards and is named as the sole victim on the warrants.

Durn allegedly made nearly $40,000 in withdrawals and purchases.

The crimes took place between March and December.

Durn is in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $510,000 bond.