Man killed in weekend shooting identified as murder suspect

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Wilmington Police have identified a man who was shot and killed early Sunday morning.

According to WPD spokeswoman Jessica Williams, William Springer, 35, was shot and killed just before 2 a.m. Sunday near the 1100 block of Castle Street.

- Advertisement -

Springer was charged with murder in the shooting death of Montreal Holmes and attempted murder or Domonique Gray back in February 2017.

In September, District Attorney Ben David said they had to drop the charges against Springer, because there were not enough witnesses to come forward to take the case to trial.