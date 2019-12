BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man.

Trent Sessoms was last seen on Sunday in the Bladenboro area, according to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page.

Sessoms was last seen driving a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt with a sunroof and a wing on the back.

If you have seen Trent or know where he is, call the Bladenboro Police Department or the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 862-6960.