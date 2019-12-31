2nd annual Pender County Blueberry Drop rings in 2020

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The annual Blueberry Drop in Pender County rang in the new decade Tuesday night as dozens came out to celebrate New Year’s Eve.

This was the second time the event was held in Downtown Burgaw, but a new location was used.

Last year, the event was held at the Burgaw Train Depot, but an organizer says they had such a good response with about 1,000 people in attendance, they decided to move it Fremont Street.

The band Rivermist out of Fayetteville played the hits, a fire twirler performed, and food trucks were out with cotton candy, funnel cake, hot chocolate and more.

“It’s just a family event,” said Burgaw Parks and Recreation Director Cody Suggs. “It’s enough time for you to get out here, enjoy a concert, enjoy some food vendors, get out of here around 7:30, and get home to enjoy whatever party, or get to your house and enjoy a safe evening on New Year’s Eve.”

The blueberry actually dropped at 7 p.m., both so the kids could see it before midnight, and because that is actually midnight according to Greenwich Mean Time.