Animal Services: Keep dogs inside, safe during fireworks

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Year’s Eve is a celebration for us, but fireworks can be a nightmare for our four-legged friends.

Officer Stephen Watson with New Hanover County Animal Services said they usually see an increase in calls on New Year’s Day and a couple days after, because of pets who go missing during fireworks celebrations.

Officer Watson urges you to take precautions to make your dog feel safe. Watson said if you have an outdoor dog, you should bring them inside or put them in an area where they will feel safe.

“You can close blinds. You can turn up TVs. I think studies have shown that classical music is very soothing to dogs. We don’t want our on-call officer to be called out 52 times tomorrow for running loose dogs and nobody wants to lose their baby,” Officer Watson said.

Watson said, if you have a high anxiety dog, you may want to consider staying home with them. He also said there are products you can buy that are supposed to help calm dogs during high anxiety situations.

As a reminder, New Hanover County Animal Services will be closed on New Year’s day.