Bellamy Mansion asking for help replacing HVAC system

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Bellamy Mansion on Market Street in Wilmington is asking for the public’s help to replace its aging HVAC system.

Executive Director Gareth Evans says the air conditioning went out this summer when temperatures were well into the 90s and they had to shut down for several days for the safety of staff, volunteers and visitors.

- Advertisement -

They plan to replace the 25-year-old unit in phases, the first of which will cost $45,000.

They hoped to raise the money before the end of 2019, but they are still a few thousand dollars short.

“I think we’ll get there in the next few days, so that’s really promising that we’re going to get there,” said Evans. “And I hope to be able to do it before the summer rolls around again, which is coming soon, I expect. It’s all underground and complicated and it’s old, so it all has to be dug up and removed and replaced with some new, much more high efficiency stuff.”

Related Article: Pedestrian hit by car near Monkey Junction

To make a tax deductible donation to the Bellamy Mansion, click here.