Devontae Cacok selected to Lou Henson All-Decade Team

BOSTON, MA (College Insider Release) — CollegeInsider.com proudly announces the Lou Henson All-Decade Team, identifying the 40 outstanding players who competed for mid-major college basketball programs between 2010 and 2019.
The voting panel consisted of 21 Division I head coaches, four athletic directors and six senior members of the College Insider staff.
The Lou Henson Award, named for the legendary coach who led New Mexico State and Illinois to tremendous success, is given annually to the nation’s best player from a mid-major program.
During Devontae Cacok’s UNCW career he played on two CAA title teams and set a remarkable record. The athletic 6-7 forward led the nation in three different statistical categories in three years, setting the NCAA Division I career mark for field goal percentage (80.0) as a sophomore. He finished with 1,593 points and 1,262 rebounds.
ALL-DECADE TEAM
Ron Baker, Wichita State
Keith Benson, Oakland
Evan Bradds, Belmont
A.J. Brodeur, Penn
John Brown, High Point
Devontae Cacok, UNCW
Isaiah Canaan, Murray State
Chris Clemons, Campbell
Kyle Collinsworth, BYU
T.J. Cromer, ETSU
Mike Daum, South Dakota State
Matthew Dellavedova, Saint Mary’s
Kenneth Faried, Morehead State
Jordan Ford, Saint Mary’s
Jimmer Fredette, BYU
Charles Jenkins, Hofstra
Damian Lillard, Weber State
Scott Machado, Iona
Fletcher Magee, Wofford
C.J. Massinburg, Buffalo
C.J. McCollum, Lehigh
Doug McDermott, Creighton
Ja Morant, Murray State
Mike Muscala, Bucknell
Miye Oni, Yale
Kyle O’Quinn, Norfolk State
Elfrid Payton, Louisiana Lafayette
Alec Peters, Valparaiso
Justin Robinson, Monmouth
Domanatas Sabonis, Gonzaga
Justin Sears, Yale
Pascal Siakam, New Mexico State
Keifer Sykes, Green Bay
Seth Tuttle, Northern Iowa
Fred VanVleet, Wichita State
Thomas Walkup, Stephen F. Austin
Jameel Warney, Stony Brook
Nate Wolters, South Dakota State
Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra