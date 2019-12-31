Devontae Cacok selected to Lou Henson All-Decade Team

BOSTON, MA (College Insider Release) — CollegeInsider.com proudly announces the Lou Henson All-Decade Team, identifying the 40 outstanding players who competed for mid-major college basketball programs between 2010 and 2019.

The voting panel consisted of 21 Division I head coaches, four athletic directors and six senior members of the College Insider staff.

The Lou Henson Award, named for the legendary coach who led New Mexico State and Illinois to tremendous success, is given annually to the nation’s best player from a mid-major program.

During Devontae Cacok’s UNCW career he played on two CAA title teams and set a remarkable record. The athletic 6-7 forward led the nation in three different statistical categories in three years, setting the NCAA Division I career mark for field goal percentage (80.0) as a sophomore. He finished with 1,593 points and 1,262 rebounds.

ALL-DECADE TEAM

Ron Baker, Wichita State

Keith Benson, Oakland

Evan Bradds, Belmont

A.J. Brodeur, Penn

John Brown, High Point

Devontae Cacok, UNCW

Isaiah Canaan, Murray State

Chris Clemons, Campbell

Kyle Collinsworth, BYU

T.J. Cromer, ETSU

Mike Daum, South Dakota State

Matthew Dellavedova, Saint Mary’s

Kenneth Faried, Morehead State

Jordan Ford, Saint Mary’s

Jimmer Fredette, BYU

Charles Jenkins, Hofstra

Damian Lillard, Weber State

Scott Machado, Iona

Fletcher Magee, Wofford

C.J. Massinburg, Buffalo

C.J. McCollum, Lehigh

Doug McDermott, Creighton

Ja Morant, Murray State

Mike Muscala, Bucknell

Miye Oni, Yale

Kyle O’Quinn, Norfolk State

Elfrid Payton, Louisiana Lafayette

Alec Peters, Valparaiso

Justin Robinson, Monmouth

Domanatas Sabonis, Gonzaga

Justin Sears, Yale

Pascal Siakam, New Mexico State

Keifer Sykes, Green Bay

Seth Tuttle, Northern Iowa

Fred VanVleet, Wichita State

Thomas Walkup, Stephen F. Austin

Jameel Warney, Stony Brook

Nate Wolters, South Dakota State

Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra