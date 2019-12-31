Island of Lights New Year’s Eve celebration kicks off 2020

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Pleasure Island was one of the many communities ringing in the new decade Tuesday night as the town hosted its annual Island of Lights New Year’s Eve Celebration.

Each year, the celebration rotates between Carolina and Kure Beach. This year, it was right in the center of town at the Carolina Beach boardwalk.

- Advertisement -

The event featured a DJ, a donut truck selling all kinds of treats, souvenirs for sale, and even a raffle for a Christmas card and ornament.

The part of the night everyone was waiting for was the beach ball drop at midnight to signal the beginning of the new year.

One family drove all the way from Winston-Salem to be there.

Related Article: Carolina Beach Town Manager fires back against claims that he lied

“It’s kind of a spontaneous way to celebrate the new year,” said attendee Zach Clement.

“It’s something different, just a good way to bring in the new decade,” said attendee Maggie Clement.

“It’s been a blast, we’ve enjoyed the music, we just went and got something to eat, and we’re looking forward to walking on the beach a little bit before we ring in the new year,” Zach said.

Unlike the Blueberry Drop in Burgaw, the beach ball didn’t drop in Carolina Beach until midnight Eastern Standard Time.