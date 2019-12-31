Judge Ola Lewis to lie in repose at Brunswick County Courthouse

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Judge Ola Lewis, who died Sunday after a two year battle with liver cancer, will lie in repose at the Brunswick County Courthouse on Friday.

Lewis served the people of North Carolina for more than 20 years, getting her start as an assistant district attorney before being appointed district court judge in 1993. Lewis served as senior resident superior court judge for Brunswick County since 2003.

Senator Bill Rabon, a close friend, said Lewis was a trail blazer who established and facilitated the Drug Treatment and Mental Health court in her district as well as the Brunswick County Opioid Addiction Task Force.

Judge Lewis will lie in the rotunda of the Brunswick County Courthouse from noon until 5 p.m.

The courthouse will close for business at 11 a.m.

The public is welcome to attend.