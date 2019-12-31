Justin Bieber to launch docu-series on YouTube

(AP) — Justin Bieber is launching a docu-series about creating his new album on YouTube, the platform where the singer originally got his start in music over a decade ago.

YouTube announced Tuesday that “Justin Bieber: Seasons” will debut Jan. 27.

The 10-episode series will follow the pop star while he records his first new album since 2015.

Bieber will release a new song, “Yummy,” on Friday. His most recent album was “Purpose,” which features the hits “Sorry,” “Love Yourself,” “What Do You Mean?” and “Where Are U Now.”