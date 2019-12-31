Local men win trip to Times Square, could score $1 million prize

CALABASH, NC (WWAY) — Two men from Southeastern NC have a chance to win $1 million during a special Powerball drawing on New Year’s Eve.

The N.C. Education Lottery sent Anthony Fortuna of Calabash and Peter McClain of Wilmington to New York City on Sunday.

In all, 20 lottery players from NC won a free VIP trip for two in the lottery’s Powerball New Year’s Rockin’ Eve second-chance drawings in August and September.

During the three-night visit in New York, they’ll get to see the Radio City Rockettes and take a Hudson River holiday dinner cruise.

On New Year’s Eve, they’ll attend an exclusive gala at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, featuring live entertainment and have prime viewing of the Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve party with Ryan Seacrest and the Times Square ball drop.

Just after the ball drops, for the first time, a special Powerball drawing will be held to make someone the first $1 million winner of 2020.

“We’ll be cheering on our players as we count down to 2020,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We’d love to see someone from North Carolina become the first millionaire of the New Year.”

The winners attending the trip are: