SURFS UP 2020: Group rides into the new year

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A group of guys in Brunswick County will ride their way into the new year.

Stand Up Paddle Boarder Michael Moore says this is the 9th year the group has hit the waves on New Years Eve.

- Advertisement -

Moore says they like to end their year in the water just before the clock strikes 12.

He says because of the time they’re in the water, it’s not about catching big waves.

“Normally the waves aren’t as big at night,” Moore said. “The wind lays down, the swells lay down normally. We just kind of feel the water. We can kind of tell. It’s not like a whole lot of big wave surfing is going on. It’s a lot of guess work,” Moore stated.

Related Article: Second Helping OIB puts vacation leftovers to use for people in need

He says anyone can join them.

Paddle boarders and surfers take to the water at 11:30 p.m. at the Ocean Isle Beach Community Center.