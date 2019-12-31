Pet Pals: 8-month-old Pit Bull mix needs home, name

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — This week’s pet pal is an 8-month-old, female Pitt Bull who needs a name and a home.

The eight month old brindle and white Pit Bull mix is described as active, energetic and ready to go. She is looking for a companion who enjoys the outdoors. She will always be by your side keeping up with every move you make and will still have energy to play at the end of the day.

If you’re interested in meeting her, head to New Hanover County Animal Services at 180 Division Drive in Wilmington. They’re open weekdays from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to Noon. They will be closed on New Year’s Day.

New Hanover County residents can adopt for just $70.