Thousands to dip into ocean in Surf City to ring in 2020

SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of people are expected to dip into the Atlantic Ocean on New Year’s Day in Surf City for an annual tradition and it helps a good cause.

The 18th Annual Dolphin Dip will begin at 11 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The annual community event was started by Brian and Rebecca Moxey 18 years ago with 20 people wanting to start the new year fresh with a dip in the ocean and grew into a large event with entertainment, costume contests and thousands of people.

The event benefits the non-profit Share the Table. The Moxeys gifted this event to Share the Table last year for an annual fundraiser. Share the Table is a food ministry that is feeding an average of 1,000 people per week. We offer a food pantry, school back pack program and a free community meal. At the Dolphin Dip we will have t-shirts, hats and other merchandise on sale and all proceeds go to Share The Table.

Share the Table Executive Director Dawn Ellis said you do not have to dip into the ocean. Many people just come to watch all the fun.

“But there is something about jumping in the cold water to start the new year off right,” Ellis said.

The Dolphin Dip takes place at the Roland Ave Beach Access in Surf City. The event starts at 11 a.m. The dip is at noon. Please bring cash or check to purchase a t-shirt and support Share the Table.