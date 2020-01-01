Are you off to a good start with your New Year’s resolution(s)?

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY) — Common New Year’s resolutions are losing weight, learning something new, and getting out of debt.

2020 is a new year of opportunities. WWAY visited downtown Wilmington to ask some folks what they are preparing for this year.

- Advertisement -

David Reid says there is a lot to look forward to like “good family, good friends, peace and good business.”

Reid says he’s already starting on a good foot.

“Everything is a mindset,” Reid said. “It all starts with your thoughts and then it goes to your emotions and it finds reality. If we can have a thought emotion continuum and our thoughts are good and our emotions are good, then our reality is good. So, I’m trying to focus on what I think and how I feel.”

Related Article: Raise your gloves and get in shape in 2019

Mamie Core plans to be more positive like Reid and says she’s optimistic about the new year.

“I’m looking forward to being more environmentally conscious than ever before,” Core said. “I think 2020 has got that in store for us.”

Core is already thinking of ways to follow through with her New Year’s resolution.

“I want to make a point to recycle more and just be better about it,” Core said. “My neighborhood doesn’t offer recycling so I just want to be more sure I’m taking the steps that I can…”

Adam Dudley plans to work on his finances like many other Americans..

“I’m going to practice that by meeting with a financial advisor and keeping up with my financial well being,” Dudley said.

Dudley also plans to take a trip to Cabos.