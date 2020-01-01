Brave souls take the plunge at Wrightsville Beach on New Years Day

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The annual Wrightsville Plunge happened Wednesday morning.

The participants weren’t as lucky as they were last year. The temperatures were about 20 degrees cooler than last year. The water temperature was around 54 degrees when they took the plunge.

Hundreds gathered by the Crystal Pier and Oceanic Restaurant to take a dip in the chilly waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

The event benefits Communities In Schools, which works to keep kids in school and on the path to graduation.

Festivities on the beach started at 11AM before the plunge at 12PM. After drying off, plunge participants headed to South End Surf Shop for an after party.

One couple who took plunge say this has become a tradition for them.

“I always wanted to do a polar plunge, so if you’re gonna do it it might as well be in Wilmington where it’s not truly polar,” Mimi Marquis said.

“Not in Alaska, Wilmington is better!” Eric Marquis said.

The couple says they enjoy supporting such a great cause and watching the event grow each year.