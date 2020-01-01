Former Hoggard football standout leaving Duke University

DURHAM,NC (WWAY)–Former Hoggard High School football standout Isaiah Kemps seems to be on his way out of Duke University. The 2018 Viking graduate put his name in the transfer portal on Tuesday night.

The true freshman played in one game for the Blue Devils this season. That was in the Duke opener against Alabama, but he didn’t see the field the rest of the year.

Coming of Hoggard High School Kemp has offers from other power 5 schools like Georgia, Mississippi State, and South Carolina.

The former three star cornerback is one of hundreds of college football players currently in the transfer portal.