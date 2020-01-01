Most Viewed Sports Stories of 2019 on WWAY

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–2019 was full of local sports stories across the Cape Fear. Below, are the most viewed stories in 2019 according to WWAY viewers.

No. 10: UNCW Baseball goes back to back

No. 9: 41st Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament

No. 8: Globetrotters visit Trask Coliseum

No. 7: Ron Rivera fired as Panthers Head Coach

Number 6: Highsmith semifinalist for Burlsworth award

Number 5: Wilmington Eagles head back to the Super Bowl

Number 4: Shelton Perkins sees dream become a reality

Number 3: Sydney Schneider shines at FIFA World Cup

Number 2: Pender and Laney boys barred from playoffs

Number 1: Jordan donating more than 1 million to Laney High School