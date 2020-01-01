Most Viewed Sports Stories of 2019 on WWAY

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–2019 was full of local sports stories across the Cape Fear. Below, are the most viewed stories in 2019 according to WWAY viewers.
No. 10: UNCW Baseball goes back to back
No. 9: 41st Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament
No. 8: Globetrotters visit Trask Coliseum
No. 7: Ron Rivera fired as Panthers Head Coach
Former Ashley football star a semifinalist for National award
Number 5: Wilmington Eagles head back to the Super Bowl
Former North Brunswick standout taking his baseball career to the next level
Number 3: Sydney Schneider shines at FIFA World Cup
Pender, Laney boys basketball teams disqualified from competing in state playoffs
Michael Jordan donating more than $1.1 million to Laney High School