Most Viewed Sports Stories of 2019 on WWAY

By
Tanner Barth
-
0
Basketball great Michael Jordan poses for a photo at Laney High School on May 2, 2017. (Photo: Twitter/LaneyHSNews)
Basketball great Michael Jordan poses for a photo at Laney High School on May 2, 2017, with, from left, Assistant Principal Aaron Livengood, Principal Sharon Dousharm and Athletic Director Fred Lynch. (Photo: Twitter/LaneyHSNews)

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–2019 was full of local sports stories across the Cape Fear. Below, are the most viewed stories in 2019 according to WWAY viewers.

No. 10: UNCW Baseball goes back to back

UNCW baseball wins back-to-back CAA championships

- Advertisement -

No. 9: 41st Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament

41st annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament kicks-off

No. 8: Globetrotters visit Trask Coliseum

WWAY’s Tanner Barth takes court with Harlem Globetrotters

No. 7: Ron Rivera fired as Panthers Head Coach

Carolina Panthers fire head coach Ron Rivera

Number 6: Highsmith semifinalist for Burlsworth award

Former Ashley football star a semifinalist for National award

Number 5: Wilmington Eagles head back to the Super Bowl

Wilmington Eagles headed back to the Pop Warner Super Bowl

Number 4: Shelton Perkins sees dream become a reality

Former North Brunswick standout taking his baseball career to the next level

Number 3: Sydney Schneider shines at FIFA World Cup

UNCW goalkeeper taking Women’s World Cup by storm

Number 2: Pender and Laney boys barred from playoffs

Pender, Laney boys basketball teams disqualified from competing in state playoffs

Number 1: Jordan donating more than 1 million to Laney High School

Michael Jordan donating more than $1.1 million to Laney High School

You Might Also Like