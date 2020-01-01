New Years surfers update

OCEAN ISLE (WWAY) — Some other revelers didn’t wait for the new year to celebrate in the water.

A group of paddle boarders and surfers met on New Year’s Eve at the Ocean Isle Beach Community Center right before hitting the waves.

Stand Up Paddle Boarder Michael Moore says they started their night by eating oysters and ended with the tune, Old Lang Syne, on the fiddle.

Moore says they began with 15 people.

That number dwindled to five. Moore believes the weather might’ve had something to do with the decrease in numbers.

Still, Moore says it was a successful night, and hopes more people will come later this year.