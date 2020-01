COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A person hit by a deputy’s patrol car earlier this week was taken to the emergency room.

Trooper Canaday with the NC Highway Patrol said a Columbus County Sheriff’s Deputy was traveling west on NC Highway 904 Monday night, when a person was walking in the west lane wearing dark clothing.

The deputy’s mirror hit the person on their shoulder blade.

The pedestrian was taken to the Loris Emergency Room with non-life threatening injuries.