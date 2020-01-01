UNCW Women’s Basketball ready to flip the script in 2020

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The UNCW Women’s basketball team went just 3-8 in non-conference play, but the Seahawks will not let the start define their season.

UNCW ended non-conference play on December 20th with a 85-45 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels. The loss was the 4th straight for the Seahawks as they headed into CAA play.

“We are going to learn from this whole non-conference part of the season,”said UNCW head coach Karen Barefoot. “I think it will help us having a chance to go up against since a quality ACC opponent last time out.”

CAA play will begin for UNCW on Friday night at Trask Coliseum. The Seahawks will welcome in the Delaware Blue Hens as they look to flip the script getting back to their winning ways in 2020.

The Seahawks and Blue Hens will tip-off at 6:30 p.m. on Friday night. UNCW will continue their homestand on Sunday taking on Drexel.