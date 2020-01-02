Authorities: Man, 9-year-old girl killed after being mistaken for deer

WALTERBORO, SC (WNCN) — A man and a 9-year-old girl were hunting Wednesday when they were mistaken for deer and killed, South Carolina authorities said.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the hunting incident that took place at around 2:30 p.m. off Barracada Road in Walterboro, South Carolina, the department said.

According to SCDNR, “Four hunters were attempting to move deer, also known as driving deer, near Barracada Road in Walterboro when two hunters were shot after being mistaken for a deer.”

SCDNR is investigating a hunting incident that resulted in two fatalities in Colleton County. The incident took place at approximately 2:30 Wednesday afternoon off Barracada Road. — S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources (@SCDNR) January 2, 2020

WWAY’s affiliate station in Charleston, South Carolina, WCBD, reports that the victims were a 9-year-old girl and an adult male. Both victims died at the scene.

