‘Belle of Amherst’ coming to Brunswick Little Theatre

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — A one-woman play portraying the life of poet Emily Dickinson is coming to the Brunswick Little Theatre for the first time.

The “Belle of Amherst” is a one-woman play based on the life of poet Emily Dickinson from 1830 to 1886, and set in her Amherst, Massachusetts home.

- Advertisement -

The play was written by William Luce. In structuring the play, he used the letters that Dickinson wrote to her family and friends, and of course her poetry. She was incredibly prolific, writing over 1800 poems. Sadly, almost all of her work went unpublished during her lifetime except for a few poems that were published anonymously.

Carolyn Stringer will play Emily Dickinson in the local play directed by Ken Greenman. Stringer and Greenman came on Good Morning Carolina to talk about the upcoming performance. Stringer said this play is for everyone, not just people who love poetry. Greenman said Emily has been called the original rap poet. He said the newness of form she explored shows the beginnings of modernism, and you can draw a line from her experimentalism through the modern beat poets and on toward the rap poets of today.

The performances will be at at the Brunswick Little Theater starting at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 through Feb 1. Matinees are at 3 p.m. Feb 1 and Feb 2. Tickets are $20.00 for adults and $12.00 for students with ID.

Related Article: Alderman skydives to raise money for toddler with cancer

Click here for tickets and more information.