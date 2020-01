NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — A Navassa man is charged with raping a woman earlier this week.

The Navassa Police Department responded to a home on Old Mill Road in reference to a reported sexual assault on Monday.

Jonathan Stevenson, 33, was arrested on New Year’s Eve and charged with first degree forcible rape.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

Stevenson is in the Brunswick County jail under a $200,000 secured bond.