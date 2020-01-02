CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man pleads for help on doorbell cam after being shot

ARIZONA (KNXV/CNN) — A California man visiting Arizona for the Fiesta Bowl was caught on a homeowner’s Ring doorbell camera begging for help after being carjacked and shot following the game.

Before Anthony desperately pleaded for help, he told his sister he thought he would take his last breath in a dirt lot.

- Advertisement -

“They told him to keep backing up and pointing the gun at him and then they just said it’s over. And he said just take me home. And they started shooting,” his sister, Michelle, said.

The 32-year-old, who is an Ohio State fan, was still in his Buckeyes sweatshirt when he hit Jerry’s ring doorbell just as the Phoenix firefighter was waking up. The homeowner said he immediately called 911 and watched the injured man closely.

“I could tell he was hurt in some way, shape or form. I couldn’t see any blood through his shirt, but I was starting to see it show up in random spots on the patio,” Jerry said.

Jerry said Anthony told him he had been shot seven times.

Read more here.