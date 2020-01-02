Duke Energy, county officials to test sirens around Brunswick Nuclear Plant

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The 38 outdoor warning sirens around Brunswick Nuclear Plant will be tested next week and many more times this winter.

On Wednesday, Jan. 8, the sirens will be tested for five to 30 seconds between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

In addition, the plant’s siren activation system will be upgraded, which will require more testing this year.

Sirens will be individually tested over six weeks beginning in late January.

During testing, sirens will sound briefly, approximately five to 30 seconds. Siren testing will occur Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

All tests are performed in cooperation with emergency officials in Brunswick and New Hanover counties, who are responsible for sounding the sirens.

For more information about the outdoor warning sirens, residents can refer to information available at duke-energy.com/NuclearEP.