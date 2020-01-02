Family of teen who died on Christmas still trying to send him home

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The family of the 17 year old who died in a car accident on Greenville Loop Road early Christmas morning is still trying to send him to his hometown of Santiago, Dominican Republic.

Before moving to the United States three years ago, Kevin Bryan Cruz Leon spent most of his life in the Dominican Republic with his father.

His family here says returning him to his home has been a challenge.

“Well we’ve run into a little snag with the airlines,” family member Eric Pate said. “There’s currently an embargo on freight due to the holiday season.”

The embargo ends on Monday, January 6. Cruz Leon will begin his journey home on Sunday.

“We are taking him to Raleigh this Sunday where he’ll get on a plane. He’s going from there to New York,” Pate said. “He’ll spend the night in New York and then a direct flight into his hometown of Santiago, Dominican Republic.”

The transport is expensive and the family is doing everything they can to make it happen.

“I sold a vehicle this morning to cover some of the cost,” Pate said. “We’re doing everything we can to get some closure for the family.”

Cruz Leon’s sister started a GoFundMe and the family is still about $2,800 shy of what they need.

Although, Pate says he is overwhelmed with the response from the community.

“I’ve never seen this kind of support before,” he said.

The memorial placed at the scene of the accident has grown since his family put the cross there.

He says it’s all because of the type of person Cruz Leon was while he was alive.

“It’s amazing how many lives he’s touched here,” Pate said. “Bryan reached out and helped people and was always been a positive person in this community and it shows.”

The loss of Cruz Leon is devastating to many, but his legacy leaves something important behind.

“It shows us all how we need to live our lives from now on,” Pate said.

No charges have been filed at this time. The driver of the vehicle is still at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in serious condition.