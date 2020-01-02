Firefighters net $42K for MDA during 2019 Fill the Boot campaign

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Fire Rescue was hard at work last year raising money for the MDA community and it has sure paid off.

During the 2019 Muscular Dystrophy Association Fill the Boot campaign, firefighters took to the intersections throughout New Hanover County and raised more than $42,000.

“New Hanover County Fire Rescue has once again gone above and beyond for MDA’s families during this year’s Fill the Boot campaign,” said MDA Executive Director Liz Shirley. “We are so grateful for their dedication and for the generosity of those in the New Hanover County community who have helped to raise critical funds to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases.”

In addition to the boot drive in November, New Hanover County Fire Rescue once went along the below intersections on December 20th and 21st, to help support MDA’s efforts to raise awareness and provide professional and public education about neuromuscular diseases.