Local beach town’s $5 M sand haul almost complete

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — A long awaited project in Surf City is almost complete!

A town spokesman says the $5 million sand haul project is just a few weeks away from being finished.

Parks and Recreation Director Chad Merritt says crews started back in the beginning of 2019 and had about 75% of the project complete before turtle nesting began, which was in early May.

Merritt says once this project is done, the beach renourishment can begin, pending proper permits that is expected to start in the Spring.