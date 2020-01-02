Man accused of molesting children beaten by father

SPOTSYLVANIA COURTHOUSE, VA (AP) — Police in Virginia say they may have saved the life of a man who was accused of molesting two small children and then attacked by the children’s father.

Authorities in Spotsylvania County told The Free Lance-Star on Thursday that the father was not charged. But the other man was arrested after he was rescued from a beating.

Mark Anthony Stanley, of Burlington, North Carolina, faces two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and assault.

Police said deputies rescued Stanley from further injury after the father obtained a weapon.