North Carolina woman thought she’d landed job, loses nearly $9,000

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — Rissa Blackwell is a working artist and was looking for other ways to make money, so she went to the job search site Indeed.
She said a company called Wipro Limited offered her a job inputting data and she accepted the position.
“I was super excited that I had finally landed something, so it was the initial joy of, ‘Oh, my goodness, I finally found a job. They’re paying really well,’” she told Action 9’s Jason Stoogenke.
She said the employer sent her checks, had her deposit them in her bank account.
She was then told to use her money to buy gift cards for supplies and had her give the employer numbers off the back of the cards.
She didn’t know immediately that the employer’s checks were fake.
Blackwell realized it was a scam, but by the time she caught on to it, she said she lost around $8,600.
“I felt really dumb at the time. I couldn’t believe that I had even let somebody allow access to me to even do something like that,” Blackwell said. “I just would hate for that to happen to anybody else.”