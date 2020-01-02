States offer oyster shell, Christmas tree recycling

CHARLESTON, SC (AP/WWAY) — South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources is calling for citizens to recycle used oyster shells and discarded Christmas trees through programs aimed at promoting growth of marine life.

The state is continuing to expand its oyster recycling and restoration program, where used oyster shells can be dropped off after events such as oyster bakes and holiday parties.

Natural resources officials say the recycled shells are reintroduced to local waters where they provide a surface for new oysters to grow. Live oysters then filter water and attract sea creatures to their reefs.

The department is also accepting discarded Christmas trees to support fish attractors it maintains on lakes Marion and Moultrie.

Accoridng to the North Carolina Coastal Federation, the New Hanover County Environmental Management Department provides two dumpsters for shell collection and they are transporting and emptying the dumpsters at the shell recycling and stockpile site at the county landfill. The Town of Wrightsville Beach and Carolina Beach State Park are hosting the shell collection sites. Brunswick County and Onslow County are providing free shell recycling sites at their landfill. Airlie Gardens in Wilmington also offers a shell recycling station at its front gate. The Town of Holly Ridge is partnering with the federation to maintain a shell recycling site at the Morris Landing Clean Water Preserve.

Also, you can recycle Christmas trees in New Hanover County at three locations through January 15.