TRAVEL: 20 best places to visit in 2020

(CNN) — Whether you want to relax on a remote island off the coast of Africa, ride Germany’s coolest trains or spot howling monkeys in South America, there is much to explore heading into a new decade in 2020.

Japan will be hosting the Summer Olympics, Jamaica will be marking the late Bob Marley’s 75th birthday, and Washington will be on pins and needles for much of the year preparing for the US presidential election.

But the world is clearly in upheaval. As CNN Travel editors gathered to nominate some of their favorite places for our annual list, we saw the Assam region erupt in violence over India’s anti-Muslim legislation and Zimbabwe wracked by drought.

We don’t know whether Chile’s long-planned celebration around the December solar eclipse could be overtaken by continued protests in the streets or whether Galway, Ireland, will be hurt by the ongoing Brexit debate in the UK.

And yet we must travel to see other than our own, expand our knowledge of our planet and celebrate the beauty of human accomplishment and natural wonders all over the world.

