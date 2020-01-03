Deputies: Man busted for drugs at Bladenboro home

BLADENBORO, NC (WWAY) — Bladen County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a man on several drug charges near the scene of a bloody attack that happened only hours before.

Members of the sheriff’s office narcotics unit and the Bladenboro Police Department executed a search warrant for drugs at 209 W. Walnut Street in Bladenboro Thursday night.

This was next door to where deputies say 63-year-old Kimberley Beeding’s throat was cut by William Brent Shaw.

Shaw has been charged with the crime.

During the search, the sheriff’s office says agents found drugs, such as hypodermic needles and bundles typical of heroin sells and use as well as drug residue.

63-year-old John Marshall Guyton was charged with the following:

-Sell schedule II controlled substance

-Deliver schedule II controlled substance

-Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver controlled substance

-Manufacture schedule II controlled substance

-Felony possession of cocaine

-Maintaining a dwelling to distribute controlled substance

Guyton is in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.

“The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is happy to work along with our partners, the Bladenboro Police Department to target any drug problem in the Bladenboro area,” said Sheriff Jim McVicker. “We continue to use all resources to make Bladen County a safer place to live, work and raise our families.”