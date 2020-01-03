Foundation: Damage to historic copter hit by car exceeds $6M

By
Associated Press
-
0
A South Carolina aviation foundation says a Vietnam War-era helicopter hit by a car last month sustained millions of dollars in damage. (Photo: Trooper David SCHP/Twitter)

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — A South Carolina aviation foundation says a Vietnam War-era helicopter hit by a car sustained millions of dollars in damage.

A State Highway Patrol officer says the man behind the wheel was arrested for driving under the influence.

- Advertisement -

The officer says that the man mistakenly took an access road near the Columbia Metropolitan Airport instead of the expressway and hit the helicopter, which was parked in front of a building.

The Celebrate Freedom Foundation says damage to the 1967 AH-1F came to around $6.6 million.

The 53-year-old chopper was used to teach students about science and technology.

You Might Also Like