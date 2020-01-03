Leland Police: Man charged with attempted first degree murder

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A man is charged with attempted first degree murder after an incident on December 29, according to the Leland Police Department.

Lt. Jeremy Humphries with Leland Police says officers got called to an incident in the 1000 block of Mill Creek Loop around 11:42 p.m.

Upon further investigation, Humphries says police charged Alec James Evachek, 26, with attempted first degree murder.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a disagreement between Evachek and the victim.

The case is still under investigation.

Evachek is being held at the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $200,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on January 17.