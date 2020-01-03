NC man hands out money on streets to spread positivity

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) — A North Carolina man decided to start 2020 by spreading positivity on the streets of Charlotte.
Belmont resident Walter Williamson decided to venture to the intersection of Brookshire Boulevard and I-85 Wednesday. Williamson parked his car nearby and walked to the median in the middle of the road armed with his camera, a cardboard sign and a pocket full of cash.
Williamson’s sign read, “I hope you WIN all 2020!!! You’ve Got This”. Taped to the back of the sign was another colorful cardboard message Williamson says he purchased from a homeless person in Colorado.
While standing in the median, Williamson tried to engage drivers who were stopped by the red light at the intersection.
“I was pretty much just trying to spread some positive vibes for people for the new year,” explained Williamson. “I just happened to bring some money with me to try to change the vibe that was out here normally.”